CPR/AED training resumes normally following pandemic, just in time for CPR awareness week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Every year the American Heart Association marks June 1st through 7th as CPR and AED awareness week. The week was formed back in 2007 and unanimously passed by congress.

The campaign reinforces CPR skills but also places importance on the willingness of bystanders to act in a cardiac arrest emergency.

“Everyone should learn CPR because you double or triple the chances of saving someone’s life if you’re certified,” said Dr. Karla Jones, who has been with the American Heart Association for 10 years and serves as a CPR trainer.

Statistics show 70% of all cardiac arrests happen at home. A large number also happens within the workplace. Leaders at the American Heart Association say it’s estimated that about half of people employed don’t know CPR.

“Companies should come together and do CPR and AED training,” said Dr. Jones.

The technique is fairly easy to learn but does take some effort. Dr. Jones says the biggest mistake is people don’t compress hard enough. For long periods of time, some people may become tired.

“If you start feeling tired you’re no longer giving effective CPR so therefore you do need to switch with someone with you,” said Dr. Jones.

People who are certified will often need updated training. The procedure for CPR changed within the last year.

“When I conduct training, people say I did it 4 years ago is everything still the same? No. They actually update the guidelines and standards every 2 to 5 years,” said Dr. Jones.

The updates often happen when more efficient procedures are found to help someone in need.

Dr. Jones stays up to date on the best methods for CPR. Luckily she’s never had to use CPR, but her mom, a registered nurse, has.

“She had everything she needed there and her training and she was able to spring into action and actually save that particular person,” said Dr. Jones.



AED training is also encouraged, but Dr. Jones says even people who have never used an AED can get the hang of the device as a first-time user because it comes with step-by-step instructions when you turn it on.