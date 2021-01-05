CBD could help in the fight against COVID-19; sales set to skyrocket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CBD products may help you get through the pandemic a little easier. A Charlotte doctor predicts more people will turn to it.

Michael Sims, a co-owner at Charlotte CBD on Central Avenue, has been in business for about two years now and has seen a 30 percent increase in the number of customers coming in and buying CBD items.

“We saw quite the increase at the beginning of this COVID and it’s continued,” Sims said.

Since the pandemic, Sims has seen more customers coming inside Charlotte CBD purchasing products.

“People were seeing an increase from are trying to get off of medication,” Sims said. “people are trying to get overall better health.”

The store on Central Avenue sells CBD oils and other hemp items that Sims said teach your body to heal itself. More people are expected to turn toward self-healing.

The Brightfield Group released a study that said the CBD market exceeded $4 billion in 2019 and predicts more people will use CBD and top $25 Billion by 2025.

Doctor Gerry Farris with On Point Medicine in North Charlotte said CBD won’t prevent Coronavirus but could help your body fight it.

“What CBD can do is what we call modulate your immune reaction to things,” Dr. Farris said. “Anything that we can do to upregulate our immune system in a positive way once the virus hits kept our immune system from going into overload is what’s going to help you.”

CBD is known to help people with anxiety, mental health, and chronic pain and right now more people are buying it.

“I see it as a very up trending area,” Farris said. “When you look at the demographics on whose using CBD right now it is actually it’s the older demographic, 60 and above trying to treat chronic pain.”

Right now the state of North Carolina only allows hemp products to carry 0.3 percent of THC, which is what gives you a sensation. Sims is advocating to increase that number which is said will likely help increase sales as well.

