Help for the holidays: SC mental health professionals talk resources as they see uptick in need

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s a season of hope and joy, but instead for some that means isolation and sadness. However, mental health leaders in South Carolina told 7News there is more help available now than ever before.

They’ve been busy at The Carolina Center for Behavioral Health in Greenville County.

“It’s been pretty steady,” said Director at The Carolina Center for Behavioral Health, Dr. Lance Feldman.

Dr. Lance Feldman said that has especially been the case with their outpatient care.

“What we’re seeing is patients who are waiting a lot longer to get help and receive the help that they need,” Dr. Feldman explained.

What Dr. Feldman is tracking at The Carolina Center for Behavioral Health, is on par with what other mental health professionals are seeing across the Upstate.

“As the pandemic has progressed, we are seeing a steady increase in perhaps mostly in self-harm, and depression and anxiety,” said Roger Williams with Spartanburg Area Mental Health.

Over in Spartanburg, Roger Williams said this increase comes at what already is historically a difficult time for people who are lonely, isolated or dealing with loss.

But Jennifer Butler with South Carolina’s Department of Mental Health Office of Suicide Prevention said there is hope and resources, like never before.

“Take the screener, because you can do so anonymously and then you get the opportunity to connect with a real person who read your responses, and heard you and then validated you,” Jennifer Butler said with the South Carolina Department of Mental Health Office of Suicide Prevention.

It’s a free, online mental health screener that connects you with a person to talk about help near you.

“We’re not crazy, there is not something wrong with us if we feel distress or we’re suffering, we just need that connection,” Butler told us.

You can find the free and anonymous South Carolina mental health screener here.

If you are struggling, there is help. Some of the resources you can reach out to are below:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

800-273-TALK (8255)

Veterans Crisis Line

800-273-TALK (8255) Press 1 or Text 838255

Crisis Text Line

Text “HOPE4SC” to 741741

Mobile Crisis

1-833-DMH-CCRI (364-2274)

SC HOPES

1-844-SC-HOPES (724-6737)

SAMHSA’s Disaster Helpline

1-800-985-5990

The Trevor Project Lifeline

1-866-488-7386 or Text “START” to 678678

National Sexual Assault Hotline

1-800-656-4673