CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a time in which we all rally to help those who are suffering.

Since the pandemic, teachers are leaving the profession at an alarming rate due to the stresses of the job. One CMS teacher, who went through his own bout of depression, is now helping other educators live a more balanced life.

Justin Ashley, a teacher at Community House Middle School definitely has his kids’ attention.

“You got to make it fun, you got to make it fun for the kids.”

But it wasn’t always that way for Justin, in 2014, he was burning the candle at both ends.

“60 hours a week, not spending a lot of time with family, not taking care of myself, stopped. Really it was work during the week, and work on the weekends, grading papers and doing lesson plans.”

He was depressed and made the difficult decision to enter rehab and rebuild his life.

“To come off drugs like Adderall, Xanax, and Ambien, it was a real challenge to fight through depression. But in the long term, it’s been such a blessing because I’ve been able to connect with kids.”

His recovery is remarkable, he’s such an inspiration to kids, and his fellow educators. He uses a book he’s written as a guide to teach, live, and be happy.

“It kind of helped me discover the man I wanted to be, father I wanted to be, and the husband I wanted to be, looking back I’m really grateful for it.”

Justin has seen many of his teaching friends leave the profession, getting burned out, much the same way he did.

“Coping tools, some techniques, [it’s been a] game changer for me, saved my family.”