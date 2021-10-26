Blood shortage worst in over 10 years; donors can win trip to Hawaii

Despite ongoing appeals to donors and the public, the American Red Cross emergency blood and platelet shortage continues.

The current blood supply is the lowest the Red Cross has seen this time of year in more than a decade.

The Red Cross is urging donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply.

Since declaring an emergency need for donors last month, thousands of people have come to Red Cross blood drives across the country to donate and help patients who are counting on lifesaving transfusions. At least 10,000 more donations are needed each week in the coming weeks to meet patient needs because the upcoming holiday season always presents seasonal challenges to blood collection.

Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

People who come to give between Nov. 1-12 will automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video. The trip includes round-trip airfare for two, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, tour stops from Honolulu to Maui, a $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation included.

Anybody who comes to donate Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions, such as face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Nov.:

Charlotte Blood Donation Center – 2425 Park Road Charlotte, NC 28203 (Nov. 1-7)

Huntersville Blood Donation Center – 9800 Kincey Avenue Suite 110 Huntersville, NC 28078 (Nov. 1-3, Nov. 4-8)

Nov. 1:

Monticello United Methodist – 308 Island Ford Rd. Statesville, NC 28625

Stallings Memorial Baptist – Salisbury – 817 S. Main Street Salisbury, NC 28144

Living Hope Church – 1890 Connely Springs Road Lenoir, NC 28645

Perry’s Berry’s LLC – 1136 Browning View Road Morganton, NC 28655

First Baptist Church – 502 W. Union Street Morganton, NC 28655

Shiloh United Methodist Church – 3220 Hwy 102 Chesterfield, SC 29709

Nov. 2:

Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens – 6500 S New Hope Road Belmont, NC 28012

Starbucks CLT – 11510 Waverly Center Dr Charlotte, NC 28277

New American Red Cross Chapter – 125 Pedro Street Suite E Monroe, NC 28110

Valley Hills Mall – 1960 Highway 70 SE Hickory, NC 28602

American Bank – Wingate Office – 3806 US Hwy 74E Wingate, NC 28174

Lenoir Rhyne University – 7th Avenue at 8th St NE Hickory, NC 28603

Nov. 3:

Morrison YMCA – 9405 Bryant Farms Road Charlotte, NC 28277

Embassy Suites Concord Golf Resort and Spa – 5400 John Q Hammons Drive NW Concord, NC 28027

Midway United Methodist Church – 708 South Main Street Kannapolis, NC 28081

American Legion Post 208 – 801 E South Main St Waxhaw, NC 28173

St. Luke United Methodist Church – 128 Slate Rd S-29-28 Lancaster, SC 29720

Nov. 4:

First Presbyterian Church – 10 West Liberty Street York, SC 29745

Mt Olive Lutheran Church – 2103 Mt Olive Rd Newton, NC 28658

Conover Station Community Room – 403 Conover Station SE Conover, NC 28613

Day3 Church – 4365 Hickory Blvd Granite Falls, NC 28630

City Hall – 305 E. Union St. Morganton, NC 28655

Nov. 5:

The Crossings HOA pool pavilion – 12710 Moss Road Charlotte, NC 28273

Crossfit Weddington – 5207 Weddington Rd Weddington, NC 28104

Indian Trail VFW-Post 2423 – 100 VFW Lane Indian Trail, NC 28079

The Club at Longview Activity Center – 8801-D Longview Club Dr. Waxhaw, NC 28173

Church of Good Shepherd – 1005 University Drive Lancaster, SC 29720

Rowan County Rescue Squad – 1140 Julian Road Salisbury, NC 28145

Nov. 6:

South Mecklenburg Presbyterian Church – 8601 Bryant Farms Rd. Charlotte, NC 28277

Valley Hills Mall – 1960 Highway 70 SE Hickory, NC 28602

Nov. 7:

Sharon Presbyterian Church – 5201 Sharon Rd. Charlotte, NC 28210

First Baptist Church 339 2nd Avenue NW Hickory, NC 28601

Nov. 8:

Davidson United Methodist Church – 233 South Main Street Davidson, NC 28036

Franklin Heights Baptist Church – 526 Wright Avenue Kannapolis, NC 28083

Beulah Baptist – 1851 Old Mountain Rd. Statesville, NC 28677

Health insights for donors

The Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide black donors with an additional health insight and help identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.