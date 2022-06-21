(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Dementia takes on many different forms.

“Everyone’s dementia is different,” Dr. Elspeth Clark told Queen City News. “We always say if you know one person with dementia, you know one person’s dementia.”

For Sylvester Hayes Jr., a stroke impacted his physical mobility and his memory.

“I’m being very well taken care of here at Pace,” Hayes said. “The doctors have been a tremendous help. They got me out here walking.”

Around 180,000 North Carolinians are living with some form of dementia, a number that’s projected to grow to 210,000 by 2025.

That’s why on the longest day of the year, people passionate about finding a cure are holding hundreds of activities to raise money and awareness.

“Our hope today on the longest day is to give the biggest fight toward the cause,” said Renee Rizzulti, CEO/President of Pace. “Many of our Pace participants, 46 percent on average, suffer from dementia.”

On this hot first day of Summer, Pace served up a glass of ice-cold lemonade. In Matthews, Matthews Glen held a bake sale, raffle, and this weekend, a 5K; they’ve already surpassed their goal of $20,000 for the year.

“That money will go to our local Alzheimer’s Association chapter, and we are excited,” said Chelsea Blanding, Fitness Director at Matthews Glen. “Maybe we can reach our $30,000 goal at this rate.”

One in three seniors die with some form of dementia, but there’s hope that someday a cure will replace treatments.

“We all know people, loved ones, or relatives that’ve had this dreaded disease,” said Matthews Glen resident Bruce White, “And there’s 180,000 people in North Carolina right now that have Alzheimer’s, so it means a lot for all of us out here to raise money and help this cause.”