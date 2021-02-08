Alma Adams leads push to improve maternal health for Black mothers

WASHINGTON (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – U.S. lawmakers are working on a set of bills aimed at improving maternal health outcomes, especially among Black mothers.

Spearheaded by North Carolina U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, members of the Black Maternal Health Caucus reintroduced the “Momnibus” package of 12 bills after it was set aside last year at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bills include money for community health organizations along with vaccination efforts and specific provisions related to the pandemic.

Since the bills were first introduced in 2020, lawmakers said an estimated 700 women have died from pregnancy complications. Women of color are two to three times more likely to die from issues related to giving birth.

“For me it’s personal,” Adams said. “When my daughter almost become a… almost cost my daughter her life and since the launch, Congresswoman Underwood and I have talked about these terrible inequities have stolen countless moms from their children.”

Adams said there is bipartisan support for the bills and she hopes they move quickly through both houses of Congress.