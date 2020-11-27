Health officials worry Thanksgiving gatherings will be superspreader events

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- State and federal health officials have been worried for weeks that Thanksgiving dinners might turn into COVID-19 superspreader events.

The numbers have been going in the wrong direction as North Carolina has set records for both positive cases and hospitalizations.

“The main message is really keep it small, keep it with your household. Don’t do large group gatherings,” said Dr. Kate Passaretti, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Atrium Health.

Surveys show most Americans took the guidance of health officials, including the CDC, discouraging holiday travel.

In fact, at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, about half the number of passengers embarked compared to the same time last year.

But new data compiled by the New York Times shows the Charlotte area could be a real risk in the coming weeks.

The data firm Dynata looked at which states have people most likely to have Thanksgiving dinner with people from outside their household.

Both North and South Carolina were in the top 10.

“We’re already at a high level, we go into thanksgiving with more travel, more group gatherings,” said Dr. Passaretti, “that situation has the potential to get worse.

If it turns out someone from your Thanksgiving dinner later tests positive for COVID-19, the CDC recommends you self-quarantine for two weeks.

