Health officials urge against large New Year’s Eve gatherings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- While many of the normal New Year’s Eve celebrations will not be happening, that might not stop groups from getting together and that is a huge worry for public health workers, who are already stretched thin.

The strain on the system is something that health experts have been stressing for a while. It’s why we went into lockdown and why we have the phased re-openings, so health and medical providers won’t be overwhelmed.

That’s why health officials say, if you have New Year’s plans, you need to think about the effect it could have.

“If you look at what we’ve experienced over the last couple of holidays–Halloween, Thanksgiving, we’re going to see higher numbers over the next couple of weeks,” Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

It’s a stark prediction from Harris. She says we haven’t even seen the effects of Christmas just yet, and with some likely taking in New Year’s Eve celebrations, it’s going to be a while before we know how bad it actually is.

It’s a problem Harris says health officials and hospitals have been trying to factor in for months.

“We’ve had operations going seven days a week since March with our staff, and most of our staff has been working six days a week since March, and that’s tough,” Harris said.

That work has continued into the hospitals, where conference rooms and cafeterias have been turned into spaces for hospital beds. The problem now is not with the lack of space–it’s with having enough nurses.

FOX 46 has been telling you for weeks about the burnout nurses are facing.

“I think there’s an incredible amount of stress being taken on the nursing staff because of this shortage,” said Dennis Taylor with the North Carolina Nurses Association.

A shortage in staff, taking on extra shifts, all to battle COVID-19.

Harris says even with the vaccine rollout, those planning their new year’s celebrations need to think about how differently they can do it.

“This is the one New Year’s Eve in your life, and in the lives of your family members and the people that you love,” Harris said.

Harris also talked with us about contact tracing issues. She says that turnaround times on COVID tests, just before Christmas, were sometimes seven to eight days, which made tracing impossible.

She told FOX 46 that they’re focusing on high priority areas right now, like schools and care centers, and employers because of the high case counts.

