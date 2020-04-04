Health officials tracking first responders exposed to, confirmed with COVID-19

Paramedics performed CPR before transporting the woman to an area hospital where she passed away. (Photo by Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Health officials in Mecklenburg County say dozens of first responders have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus, with several testing positive and others being quarantined out of an abundance of precaution.

Mecklenburg County officials say first responders have been preparing for this possibility since the beginning of the outbreak.

Adhering to recommendations issued by the CDC and Mecklenburg County Public Health, response protocols have been developed to provide the highest level of protection to our first responders.

“The County and City have been prepared for this possibility as our first responders have a difficult job that requires them to place their lives on the line to protect the public. We owe them and their family a debt of gratitude and we wish them a speedy recovery” said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director.

Officials say the outbreak remains a very serious situation in Mecklenburg County and our public safety agencies have placed several preventive measures to keep our frontline responders safe.

Neighbors in the area are asked to help out first responders by following all public health orders including staying at home, practicing social distancing and calling their physician if they are experiencing symptoms.

As of 12 p.m. on Friday, April 3, the count of affected responders are as follows:

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department

Quarantined – 14

COVID-19 Positive – 2

Charlotte Fire Department

Quarantined – 13

COVID-19 Positive – 1

MEDIC

Quarantined – 14

COVID-19 Positive – 1

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office does not have any confirmed cases or anyone quarantined at this time.