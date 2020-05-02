Health officials say more blood donations from African-Americans needed

Blood transfusions are a lifeline. Every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood according to the American Red Cross and a single donation can potentially save as many as three lives.

Right now, there’s an urgent call for diverse blood donors, especially for African Americans.

“Early March we saw a lot of blood drive cancellations due to shutdowns of businesses, schools, churches, a lot of locations where we regularly host blood drives,” said Maya Franklin, who works with the American Red Cross.

Since then, things have turned around. Blood donations are on the rise but not among African-Americans. That decline can also be attributed to the disproportionately higher number of COVID-19 cases in the Black community where donations are down by more than half.

“The people who rely on blood transfusions, rely on transfusions from people who look like them.”

The decline has a huge impact on people who receive frequent blood transfusions like patients with sickle cell disease.

“Sickle cell patients they receive blood transfusions regularly probably more often than the average person. So, as they are constantly receiving blood transfusions to reduce complications it is best that they are better matched with a person of color.”

The reason for that is red blood cells carry specific markers called antigens.

“For people of color, people of different ethnicities, this pool of uniqueness of those antigens is a lot broader.”

Patients can receive blood from anyone with a similar blood type but matching antigens helps prevent complications. For people with sickle cell that could include fatigue, more frequent pain crisis, organ failure even stroke.

“I know of a little boy out of South Carolina who experienced a stroke and at that time the only treatment for him to make him better and to give life back to him was a blood transfusion.”

One statistic says if every blood donor gave at three times per year blood shortages would be rare.