Health officials get creative to get people vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- With new numbers from the CDC showing eight percent, roughly five million people, have skipped their second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, health officials are trying new strategies.

Recently, Novant Health started allowing walk-ins at some of their clinics for second doses.

Dr. David Priest with Novant says people need to bring their vaccine card to show which vaccine they got the first round.

“I think there’s also this sense of, one shot is enough. But the more you look at the data you want to get that second shot,” Priest said.

Priest believes the side-effects that many people have after getting a second shot may be turning people off.

He urges anyone who is concerned about side-effects to consult with their doctor.

“That’s what people always said, ‘first dose was fine, second dose was a doozy.’ But that’s not always the case. And the side-effects are short lived,” Priest said.

Health providers have also started more mobile clinics to take the vaccine directly to the people.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris says some vaccine hesitancy is one reason people haven’t gotten a shot yet.

But she also says a large number of people haven’t been able to get one either because they couldn’t make it to a sight or haven’t had an opportunity yet.

“As people begin to see the opportunity to do more things when they’re fully vaccinated, that will serve as an incentive to get vaccinated,” Harris said.