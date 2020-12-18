Health officials declare COVID-19 ‘cluster’ at Bradley Middle School

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County health officials are reporting a COVID-19 ‘cluster’ at Bradley Middle School after an investigation into already-reported cases at the school, according to school principal Amy Mims.

The school said all impacted students, their families and staff were told last of confirmed cases and were told if they needed to quarantine. No students or staff have been in the building since they were notified.

The school will undergo enhanced cleaning and sanitation.

CMS students returned to full-remote Monday due to rising COVID-19 cases. Friday is the last day before students and staff go on Winter Break.

