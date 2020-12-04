Health officials across the Carolinas lay out vaccine distribution plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Both North and South Carolina are laying out wh;at the COVID-19 vaccine distribution will look like and how it will play out for everyone.

“We’ve broken it, as have many others, into phase 1a and 1b. 1a, as you have heard, healthcare workers and residents in long term care facilities are the people most at risk for mortality, so they are in that first phase,” said Dr. Jane Kelly, SC Assistant State Epidemiologist.

In South Carolina and North Carolina, the vaccine rollout will look about the same. High risk groups will get priority, but some aspects will be beyond the states’ control. Some of that relies on the federal government.

“It’ll authorize use of the vaccine and for what population it will be authorized for. That will inform who can get vaccinated,” NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said.

Right now, the states are just getting an estimate on the amount of vaccine they’ll get, so they can’t fully prepare for the arrival, but in North Carolina, they know not every hospital will get it, starting off.

In South Carolina, they’re telling people to be patient.

“The vaccine, it is ultimately the vaccine that will get us out of the pandemic, but these early supplies, will not get us there soon enough,” SC State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.

Until then, and until everyone is vaccinated, health officials say mask wearing and social distancing will likely be a thing, at least through the winter.

“There are a lot of cases coming our way and that’s why everyone has to be working hard and really approach things as if those around you have it and take those precautions,” Dr. Cohen said.

The big question you may have is when you can get vaccinated, and the answer is: It really depends on your medical condition.

Outside of health care workers and congregate facilities, people with two or more chronic conditions will be next.

For everyone else, it could likely be months before everyone can get the shot.

