Health insurance giant, Centene, to add several thousand jobs in Charlotte expansion, Gov. Cooper says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As the country braces for the latest unemployment numbers this week, North Carolina is receiving some welcome economic news as thousands of new jobs will be coming to Charlotte.

Before the economic crisis due to COVID-19, the Queen City saw a number of corporate expansions that included manufacturing technology giant Honeywell and Microsoft.

On Wednesday, July 1, Centene Corporation announced that they are coming to Charlotte and will eventually employ 3,000 people in the area. The company said they expect to bring a total of 6,000 new jobs in the coming years, investing 1 billion into its expansion.

The company is expected the break-ground in Charlotte as early as August 2020. The St. Louis-based health insurance company is expected to open a large campus in the University City area.

Centene is a $35 billion company and touts itself as the largest Medicaid-managed care organization in the United States.