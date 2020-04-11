Health experts say coronavirus disproportionately affecting African-Americans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 data, broken down by race, is only being provided by a handful of areas across the country right now.

Danyelle Solomon, the Vice President of the Race and Ethnicity team at Center for American Progress, wants remaining states to follow suit.

“This data is critical. We have actually been calling on the CDC and tribal health officials to release this data,” Solomon said. “This is a way we can get out better resources to areas that need it.”

Solomon says based on the limited data being released by states–and select counties and cities—African-Americans are being negatively impacted by coronavirus at a disproportionate rate.

“I think the best way to explain it to your viewers is that African-Americans and people of color are dying at a faster rate than their white counterparts, based on the proportionality in the state,” Solomon said.

North Carolina is one of the states making coronavirus racial statistics available. Recent data shows that the reported percentage of deaths is 35 percent, while African-Americans represent 22 percent of the state.

A state drawing lots of attention regarding disproportionality is Louisiana. African-Americans account for 70 percent of coronavirus deaths, but are 33 percent of the population.

President Donald Trump acknowledged the topic during a recent press conference.

“Showing up very strongly in our data, on the African American community. And we’re doing everything in our power to address this challenge. It’s a tremendous challenge, it’s terrible,” Trump said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says a factor is pre-existing medical conditions. Those conditions, combined with contracting COVID-19, increases the severity of the virus, and can lead to an increased chance of death.

“We’ve known literally forever that diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and asthma are disproportionally afflicting the minority populations, particularly the African Americans,” Fauci said.

Delmonte Jefferson, Executive Director of the National African American Tobacco Network, says those pre-existing conditions are linked to systematic and geographical issues.

“We’re going to need government to step up to the plate and try to right some of the wrongs from the past in order to have an impact on the communities that are feeling the burden of this,” Jefferson said.

Another factor, healthcare and health coverage.

“People of color are less likely to have types of hospital in their communities that can deal with COVID-19. It’s not only coverage, but access to coverage,” Solomon said.

Solomon says African-Americans account for a large part of essential workers that are on the frontlines during the pandemic, making them more susceptible to contracting the virus.

In Mecklenburg County, a breakdown of coronavirus deaths, by race, has not been released publically on a local level. However, county leaders did provide a racial breakdown of confirmed coronavirus cases. African-Americans account for nearly half of the confirmed COVID-19 results in the county.

Solomon is not only pushing for areas across the country to release their data broken down by race, she’s also pushing for more available testing in communities of color.

“The more testing we can do, the better picture it can be,” Solomon said.