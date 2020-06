CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Health experts are concerned protests across the country will lead to an uptick in coronavirus cases.

Across the country, demonstrators have been seen gathering close to one another, many without masks.

Health officials are reminding everyone that COIVD-19 is spread by microscopic droplets in the air when people cough, sneeze, talk or even sing.

Officials say any spike in cases from protests will likely be seen in about six to ten days.