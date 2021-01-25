Health experts call on Gov. Cooper to speed up NC vaccine rollout

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The U.S. is now a month into COVID-19 vaccination distribution, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only about one percent of Americans have received a shot.

The slow vaccine rollout is partly due to a lack of supply, something many states are dealing with.

The North Carolina Healthcare Association is now calling on Governor Roy Cooper to fix the state’s vaccine rollout plan. Critics say one of the biggest problems is an unfair and unreliable allotment system.

“We’re asking for equity in this situation,” says Adam Gaub, public information officer for Gaston County.

As North Carolina works to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations, local health departments are struggling to keep up with growing demand and a lack of supply.

“By the end of the day tomorrow, we’ll be completely out,” Gaub says.

Counties like Cabarrus and Gaston were told they will not be getting any new doses from the state this week. Gaub tells FOX 46 the county is appealing to the state for a few hundred more doses in hopes of keeping all the appointments currently on the books.

Marcella Beam, Chief Community Health Officer for Cabarrus County, says they have also asked the state for more doses.

“Now we’re entering this week without getting a shipment and we’re not sure about the following week at this point.”

Typically, the state gets about 120,000 vaccines each week from the federal government. A “large portion” is going toward mass vaccination events, like the one Atrium Health is running at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte this weekend. And, that means less doses are available for some local hospitals and health departments.

“The state kind of dictates how much vaccine goes to each location based on how much vaccine is being used,” says Dr. Katie Passaretti, medical director of infection prevention at Atrium Health.

Governor Cooper’s office sent FOX 46 this statement:

“The Governor’s top priority is getting vaccines out quickly and equitably. The state has directed vaccines to all 100 counties and deployed high-throughput sites. Unused vaccine here could lead federal authorities to cut future allotments, so NCDHHS has pushed providers to exhaust North Carolina’s supply of first doses. However, the reality is that there is not enough vaccine here for those eligible and we need more. North Carolina providers have shown they can distribute more than double the state’s current weekly allotment and the Governor will continue to urge federal officials to make more vaccine available.”

Meantime, Lincoln County announced today it is suspending new appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine. Beam says Cabarrus County is not planning any new clinics until they hear back for NCDHHS.

“If we had more vaccine, we would be able to plan out in the future and right now that’s a challenge, Beam says.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services tells Fox 46 the state is making strides. According to the agency, as of this morning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked North Carolina 10th in total vaccines administered and 29th in vaccines administered per 100,000 people.