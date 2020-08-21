HEAL Charlotte proposes $10 million housing development plan for northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- HEAL Charlotte is a community organization that lives up to its name. The organizations’ founder says the newest project is going to cost them $10 million. Greg Jackson wants to bring affordable housing to Reagan Drive in northwest Charlotte.

“We’ve done a lot of hard work in the Sugar Creek 85 area and we wanted to have a lot of revitalization over there and wanted to change the community that’s in that area of 85 and Sugar Creek,” said Jackson.

In the $10 million capital campaign, HEAL Charlotte plans to buy and renovate a number of the hotels in the 85 Sugar Creek area and turn them into spaces for affordable housing communities.





“We have a youth development here at HEAL Charlotte and I have some families that I serve already that actually stay in those hotels and they’re surrounded by crime, prostitution, poverty, human trafficking, and we don’t think that the area right now is conducive to the progression of the neighborhood,” said Jackson.

At the Baymont Inn and Suites near Reagan Drive, 20 families are staying for an extended period. Jackson says he wanted to help those families because he realizes it could be anyone in need.

FOX 46 asked, “Why now?”

Jackson said… “Why not now? Time is better than ever… it should have happened five years ago. Ten years ago. Us at HEAL Charlotte, we realized we have been doing programming for four years and it’s really time to get into ownership and get into systemic change also.”

If you would like to donate, visit www.healcharlotte.org.