‘He died helping others’: Family of Rock Hill Air Force veteran hit, killed remembers him as hero

ROCK HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Ten days after a Rock Hill Air Force veteran was hit by a car and killed on I-77, FOX 46 spoke with his family.

Family members say 67-year-old Malcolm Favors was out of his vehicle near the Sutton Road exit, trying to help someone else involved in a crash.

“Every day we find out more and more about how much of a light he was for others and how many people he touched,” said Tye Coe, Malcom’s daughter.

Her dad was an Air Force veteran and recently retired as a ‘Fleet Service Rep’ for American Airlines.

“We just found some information today that he actually called 911 attempting to help people that were in that accident. There’s still an investigation underway as far as that. He died helping others,” she said.

Coe says it’s no surprise to her and her family that her dad was trying to help someone.

He was loved by co-workers, who paid respects with a tribute this week as his body was flown to Atlanta.

“He was very loved and honored, revered and respected. He wasn’t someone that just talked the talk. He talked the talk and walked the walk,” said Coe.

Malcom’s family says this is the most tragic loss they’ve had to endure. Their father was married to their mother for over 44 years.

“Everything is in God’s divine purpose. As angry and hurt and upset as we are, we know that it’s all by God’s design, so we don’t question that. We just trust God,” she said.

The family is urging anyone with information about what happened on I-77 last Tuesday leading to Malcom’s death to please call police immediately.

There will be a special military ceremony for Favors on Nov. 1 in Chattanooga, TN. The service begins at 2 p.m. and will be held at 1100 Dods Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404. The public is invited.

If you would like to donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click here.

