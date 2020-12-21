CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Hawthorne Lane Bridge in the Elizabeth neighborhood has finally reopened for vehicular traffic, according to the CityLynx Gold Line.
The bridge was first closed in July 2017 to begin construction on the Lynx Gold Line but the project was shut down for two years due to a mistake.
The $94 million project resumed in March 2020, and opened for cyclists in August.
On Monday, the bridge officially reopened for traffic and pedestrians will be able to continue using the sidewalks on the bridge while bicyclists use the bike lanes.
Future intermittent sidewalk and lane closures may be required to accommodate lighting, handrail and pavement marking installation and other work.
CityLynx in-street vehicle testing is set to begin in January 2021. Construction will continue to take place along the entire streetcar alignment, including Hawthorne Lane.
More headlines from FOX 46 Charlotte:
- HOF linebacker, pass rush great, Kevin Greene dies at 58
- Second stimulus check: Who gets the $600 payment and when
- ‘It must end’: Police organization asks Governor to condemn violence against law enforcement
- Hawthorne Lane Bridge reopens for first time since 2017
- Gov. Roy Cooper issues new executive order allowing to-go or delivery sales for mixed drinks