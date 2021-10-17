Haunted tours to check out across South Carolina

SUVs have eclipsed the minivan as the most popular vehicle choice for family hauling. While there are only a handful of minivans to choose from, there are countless family-friendly SUVs on the market to accommodate families of all sizes.

To help narrow down your choices, iSeeCars determined the Best Family SUVs across multiple SUV categories. Just as families come in all sizes, so do the best choices for a family vehicle. These cars achieved a score of 8.0 or above (out of 10) on iSeeCars quality analysis that takes into account long-term reliability, value retention, and highest average safety ratings over the last five years from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). They also have above-average cargo space and fuel economy ratings for their respective segments.