Harris Teeter will require shoppers to wear face masks starting July 22

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Harris Teeter will soon require shoppers to wear masks in stores, according to grocery chain.

The company says this new requirement goes into effect beginning July 22.

“We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country,” the company said.

RELATED: Publix to require customers to wear face coverings for all stores

THe company added that some shopped may not be able to wear masks due to medical reasons. Those shoppers are encouraged to find an alternative option, such as a fave shield or facial covering. Harris Teeters workers will shop for any shoppers unable to wear any kind of facial covering through the company’s ExpressLane Online Shopping service or they may take advantage of delivery options where available.

Small children are not required to wear a mask.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Harris Teeter workers at stores, distribution centers and facilities have been required to wear masks since April 21.

The store began limiting capacity at stores to 50% on April 8.