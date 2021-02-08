Harris Teeter plans to pay workers who get a COVID vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Harris Teeter plans to give a $100 incentive to any employee who receives a COVID-19 vaccine, the grocery store chain spokeswoman Danna Robinson confirmed to Fox 46.

“The safety of our valued associates and shoppers continues to be our top priority,” the Matthews-based store said in a statement. “Since the start of the pandemic, Harris Teeter has invested significantly to protect our associates and shoppers as well as reward associates through a variety of bonuses and additional pay.”

Employees that cannot receive the vaccine due to medical or religious reasons will also have access to receive the payment.

“We are strongly encouraging all of our associates and shoppers to receive the vaccine as soon as they are eligible, and Harris Teeter will continue to do everything it can to ensure our associates and shoppers have access as soon as it’s available,” the statement added.

Harris Teeter joins other local North Carolina stores like Trader Joe’s Aldi and Dollar General in offering this similar incentive for receiving the vaccine.

Harris Teeter, which employs almost 35,000 employees, has stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Delaware, Florida, Maryland and D.C.

The company has provided additional pay, special bonuses and rewards while seeking to hire 5,000 employees throughout the pandemic.

Additionally, the company has worked closely with federal and state government to ensure pharmacies are prepared to accept and administer the vaccine to eligible individuals as soon as vaccine allocations are made available.