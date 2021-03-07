Harris Teeter offering ‘limited’ doses of COVID-19 vaccines at select locations in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Harris Teeter has made itself available to put shots in arms as the grocery store chain is offering “limited quantities” of the COVID-19 vaccine at select locations across North Carolina.

Stores in Charlotte, Goldsboro, Hampstead, and Rocky Mount previously made appointments available for a select group of individuals to get inoculated starting March 1.

Those who may be eligible include healthcare workers, adults 65 years and older, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, child care and K-12 school staff, as well as frontline essential workers.

Click here to schedule an appointment.