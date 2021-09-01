Harding HS parents & boosters upset no progress being made on track renovations despite CMS budget

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – After months of waiting, parents and community activists say they want action at Harding University High School.

The athletic facilities at the school in Charlotte leave many, like Booster Club President Matt Morrow, feeling upset.

“The kids feel disrespected. The Coaches too,” said Morrow, a former coach at Harding.

Back in June, Fox 46 reported that the Charlotte Mecklenburg NAACP announced an agreement that CMS would give the school $90,000 to revamp their facilities.

“It’s the worst in CMS,” said Morrow. “Look at the goal post. It’s leaning. It’s the only school that still has wooden bleachers.”

But three months later, Morrow says no progress has been made and they haven’t had any conversations with CMS leaders.

“Nothing is going on. And we don’t have an update,” said Morrow.

In April, Fox 46 was the first to report on the school’s dismal track and field facilities. Parts of the track had crumbled. In fact, the team couldn’t even practice there.

“We had a team that overcame all these obstacles and won the cumulative state championship in track and field. And they didn’t even have a track they could run on or practice on,” said Morrow.

Fox 46 reached out to CMS to find out what kind of timetable exists for improvements. No one responded.

“We’re frustrated and tired of lip service,” Morrow said. “We’re just ready to see some action.”