Hard-working, single mom becomes homeowner, with help from several groups

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A number of organizations partnered to help a deserving mother reach her goal of homeownership.

Markeisha is a single mom. She works full-time as a Kannapolis City Schools bus driver and part-time at a retail store.

For the last three years, she and her 11-year-old son have been staying at a relative’s house. The two of them sharing both a room and a bed.

“It’s been a long road,” she said. “But I’m here,” she said.

Markeisha turned to Habitat for Humanity for assistance. Through their program, she was able to get the guidance she needed to become a first-time homeowner. Habitat of Cabarrus helped her to build a home and secure an affordable mortgage.

Other groups partnered with Habitat to contribute to Markeisha’s family.

Warrick Dunn Charities collaborated with Aaron’s, Inc and the Carolina Panthers Player Impact Committee for some surprise touches; groceries, furniture, and down-payment assistance.

Retired NFL Player, Warrick Dunn, says his foundation’s “Homes for the Holidays,” program strives to help hard-working, single parents, like Markeisha. That why he got involved.

“That’s what it’s about, really helping people who are trying to help themselves,” Dunn said.