Harassing calls, aimed at wrong tow company, stop following FOX 46 report

Harassing phone calls, aimed at the wrong tow company, have largely stopped, following a FOX 46 report.
“Let me show my deep appreciation to you and to FOX News for putting that story out, to help us sort things out,” said Sam Serhal, who has owned A1 Towing and Recovery for 25 years.
For more than a month, FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant has reported on complaints of overly aggressive tow companies targeting truck drivers. Those reports led to a state lawsuit against a new company with a similar-sounding name, A1 Towing Solutions, for allegedly price gouging.
It has also created problems for Serhal, who is glad the state is investigating A1 Towing Solutions, which he has nothing to do with.
For weeks, Serhal – who mainly does roadside assistance and repossessions – says he and his drivers have been getting death threats over the confusion. FOX 46 is working to get results. After we shared his story, Serhal says people who called to berate him are now calling to apologize.
“I’m no longer getting the harassment calls,” said Serhal, who said the reports on FOX 46 “definitely” helped.
“I have a call from a gentleman the other day,” he said. “And, he says, ‘I want to be a man about it and apologize for what I said to you guys not knowing who you are….I mixed you up with the other company. I called to harass you. I want to apologize. I want to be a man about it.’”
He said he has been getting so many calls he didn’t “remember him from Adam.” He hopes the state will force his competitor, which has been around just a few months, to change its name.
“The story’s getting out there,” said Serhal. “Thank you guys. I really appreciate it… I appreciate you and what you did. You’re helping out tremendously.”