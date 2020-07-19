Happy National Ice Cream Day!

(WIAT) — It’s National Ice Cream Day! How do you plan on celebrating the sweet foodie holiday?
Its origins are believed to have taken place thousands of years ago when Persians put snow in a bowl with juice. Fast forward, from Neapolitan to chocolate chip cookie dough, there’s no shortage of flavors.
And that’s not all. Ice cream has truly evolved.
You can also get it nitrogen-blasted, hand-rolled, or charcoal-infused.
Share you’re favorite flavors on social media with the hashtag #NationalIceCreamDay.
LATEST POSTS
- Governor says a pardon is likely if St. Louis couple is charged
- Over 100 people on motorcycles gather for Back the Blue Ride & Rally to support law enforcement
- Ankle monitors used to isolate couple after wife tests positive for COVID-19, refuses to sign quarantine papers
- 23 arrested during vandalism at former Durham police headquarters, officials say
- Diet strategies that prevent blood sugar spikes, boost COVID-19 survival