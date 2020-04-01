Hamburglars: Duo charged in string of McDonald’s robberies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two suspects are responsible for a string of McDonald’s robberies that occurred in Charlotte dating back to December, local police say.

Michael Webb, 21, was arrested last Friday and the other suspect, Jeremy Thrasher, 22, is still being looked for.

The robberies included five different McDonald’s locations, all occurring around 4 a.m. Webb and Thrasher demanded by firearm property from the victims in all instances.

Anyone with information on Thrasher’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.

south Carolina police assisted in identifying the two suspects.