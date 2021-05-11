Hacker-turned-cyber security professional provides insight on ‘DarkSide’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- As an eighth-grader in the early 80s, Greg Evans started his hacking career by changing grades in the school’s system.

That started a criminal hacking career that lasted more than a decade.

“I was busted in 1997 when the feds came in. At that point we were doing a million dollars a week,” said Evans, who is now the Director of the National Cyber Security Training Academy.

The hacker-turned-cyber security professional is providing insight on how a so-called hacker group was able to infiltrate the systems of Colonial Pipeline.

“Hackers are bad guys. They’re criminals. I started out as a criminal,” said Evans.

The FBI says the hacker group DarkSide is behind the ransomware attack that caused the pipeline to shut down.

The line provides 45 percent of the East Coast’s fuel. The shutdown has caused gas shortages across much of the southeast, but it’s still not clear how the group got in.

“This should have never happened,” said Evans. “If the people on top should have seen if the IT team was doing their job.”

On its website on the dark web, DarkSide says it’s an apolitical group that is simply after money.

Evans says that was his motivation as well. However, one big difference is that Evans never advertised his hacks.

“We didn’t have websites, we didn’t have social media. We didn’t brag about what we did. Or none of that stuff that you see today,” said Evans.

Cybercrime is now a bigger criminal enterprise than the global drug trade. Estimates show it will cost the world more than $6 trillion in 2021.