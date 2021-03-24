Gyms look forward to higher capacity come Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Expect more people to be pumping iron at your local gyms soon.

Starting Friday, gyms in North Carolina can now allow up to 75 percent capacity as part of Governor Cooper’s executive order. That’s up from the current 50 percent.

At the Planet Fitness location on Park Street in Belmont, that means another 80 or so people will be able to work out.

“We definitely have the mask policy. We enforce it very strictly. All the members have to have it on, 100 percent,” said Jonah Brooks, Regional Manager of Planet Fitness.

The Governor’s executive order allows gyms, spas and restaurants to increase their indoor capacity. However, the order still calls for social distancing with customers inside.

At Planet Fitness, Brooks says they have put signs on every other machine to make sure there is space between people exercising.