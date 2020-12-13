Guilford County deputy dies of coronavirus marking department’s second COVID-19 death

Norman Daye meets with fellow Marines during a reunion in 2010. Daye was with the 2nd ANGLICO on board Marines Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, N.C. (Courtesy of Lakisha Davis)

Deputy Norman Daye (Orange County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has lost a second deputy to the coronavirus.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office told FOX8 that Deputy Norman Daye had died for the coronavirus.

He was found dead on Saturday after being released from the hospital.

Daye was on the sheriff’s office’s warrant squad.

Guilford County EMS said in a Twitter post on Saturday, “Our hearts go out to our brothers and sisters in the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office as they grieve the loss of one of their own.”

Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood extended his condolences and said that Daye used to work for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post on Saturday.

“It is with great sadness that I report the passing of former Orange County Deputy Sheriff, Norman ‘Tree’ Daye,” Blackwood wrote. “Covid has taken a dear friend from our ranks. Norman left us several years ago to go to work for the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and many of us have fond memories of his years of dedicated service here in Orange County. Norman was very close to Major Lloyd Bradsher and his loss leaves a void and pain in our hearts. Please keep his family, and his extended family in Guilford County in your thoughts and prayers.”

In October, the sheriff’s office lost Deputy LaKiya Rouse to the coronavirus.

Rouse worked as a bailiff at the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro. She had gone home sick and died the next morning after testing positive for the coronavirus.