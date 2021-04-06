Growing number of young adults hesitant to get COVID vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Starting Wednesday, anyone 16 and older in North Carolina will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

But health experts worry about a growing trend of vaccine hesitancy among younger adults.

“I’m in the middle. I’m not against it but I’m not necessarily for it either,” said a 24-year-old Charlotte resident who asked not to be identified.

The vaccine hesitant 24-year-old says there’s a judgement he’s felt from others who plan to get their vaccine.

“Someone might look down on you or pressure you into it because you don’t want to take something,” he said.

According to a recent survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, 25% of young adults plan a “wait and see” approach to a vaccine.

That’s the highest percentage of any demographic surveyed.

“I think a lot of my female friends are hesitant because you don’t know what’s going to happen to your body in ten years. A lot of vaccines have caused problems in the past,” said a local student at UNC Charlotte, who also asked not to be identified.

The CDC reports that the US has seen increasing positive COVID cases the last four week.

Young people are fueling the surge, according to health officials.

“As the trends and data have been indicated, cases are increasing nationally, predominately in younger adults,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC.

Walensky says once younger adults are vaccinated at the same rate as older adults, there should be a drastic drop in positive cases.