Group of parents starting own homeschool due to CMS mandating masks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) — A group called Moms for Liberty is attempting to cut through the rules and requirements in Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and start their own homeschool in Charlotte.

They’re having an informational meeting for parents, who are also fed up with CMS, tomorrow night via Zoom at 7 pm.



Brooke Weiss, Chairwoman of Moms for Liberty, said the homeschool pods will be open to all grades, no masks required and guaranteed in person.

Weiss, a mom of two CMS students, already had a number of issues with the district, be it curriculum regarding racial injustices, virtual learning, and more. But the requirement for students to wear masks pushed Weiss and other parents over the edge.

Rather than continue to complain to district officials, they decided to take action.

“Members of moms for liberty Mecklenburg are meeting to discuss pulling their children out of CMS. We’re gonna do pods,” Weiss said.

The homeschool pods will be held at Freedom Church and be taught by credentialed teachers. Weiss said the curriculum will consist of math, science, reading, and history, along with extracurricular activities.

Weiss said the cost of these homeschool pods will be around $250 a month. The group estimates they’ll be able to accommodate around 100 kids.

“The last meeting where they talked about masking, there were people in the crowd that were yelling out to unenroll their kids. So I know that a lot of people are thinking about it. “

Enrollment data provided by CMS shows they lost over seven thousand students since 2018.

CMS sent FOX 46 a statement in response to the Moms for Liberty idea which said:

“Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools welcomes all Mecklenburg County students whose families choose to enroll them. We offer quality educational offerings to all students in our district and encourage families to take advantage of the public education options available for them via CMS. We can assure families that we consider the health of students and staff of utmost importance.”