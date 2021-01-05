Group looking for ‘haunted house’ discovers body in freezer

NORWAY, S.C. (AP) — A group of people who went to an abandoned South Carolina home after hearing it was “haunted” discovered a badly decomposing body in a deep freezer, according to authorities.

The group of eight adults were out riding four-wheelers on Sunday when they decided to explore the property in Norway, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

The group spotted the freezer on the back porch of the home, and an 18-year-old man opened it to find what he told deputies appeared to be a body wearing blue jeans and socks, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies determined there was a “badly decomposed human body inside of the freezer,” according to an incident report obtained by news outlets.

The body was not immediately identified. The sheriff’s office said an autopsy would be performed to determine a cause of death.

The house was declared a crime scene and was turned over to authorities and the county coroner for investigation. The property owner was notified and was cooperating with investigators, officials said.

