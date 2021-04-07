Group 5 vaccines: Here’s the best time to try to book your appointment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- If you have not been able to get your shot yet that’s changing this Wednesday.

StarMed Healthcare in Charlotte is part of a new effort with Mecklenburg County’s Health Department where, starting every Wednesday morning, they’re opening up weekly appointments at Bojangles Coliseum for vaccinations.

“We’ve definitely received more vaccine this past week than we have combined,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian with Starmed Healthcare.

If there’s availability, Piramzdian says you could be getting your shot in a matter of hours.

“You could get vaccinated that day.”

But all this depends on how many people in group five sign up.

Throughout the vaccine rollout, there has been high demand for shots and in some cases, websites and call centers being overloaded with requests. And that demand hasn’t gone down as supply is consistent, and increasing, but not widely available.

“We still fully recognize that while some are able to get appointments right away, others are not,” Dr. Meg Sullivan with Mecklenburg County Health said.

FOX 46 asked Dr. Sullivan about the sometimes confusing logistics of the rollout.

She says some of it is beyond their control, like last minute cancellations or no-shows. For some it’s just luck of the draw.

The best time to try to book an appointment with the county is Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m. If you’re trying to get into a Walgreens or CVS, your should try their websites around 12 a.m.

“We want people who have not been vaccinated go there and do it, but to know if those fail, there are a lot of other opportunities,” Dr. Sullivan said.

And those opportunities will be expanding, likely sooner than people think.

“Faster we get vaccinated, the faster we get out of this mess,” said Dr. Piramzadian.

Health officials still know that there are some that are out there that want to talk to their doctor or their own local pharmacy about the vaccine and not every health care provider has the vaccine just yet. That’s something else that’s being worked out in the next few weeks, too.