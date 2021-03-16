Group 4 eligible to recieve vaccines beginning Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- After almost three months of vaccine distribution, North Carolina is finally ready to give the shots to the last priority group.

Starting tomorrow folks in Group 4 can now get their vaccine. That group is anyone between the ages of 16-64. Those appointments are booked through the weekend.

“We’re announcing that some members of Group 4 will be able to be eligible to receive their vaccine,” Governor Roy Cooper said.

Those members will be eligible starting Wednesday, March 17.

“Those are anyone who has medical conditions such as asthma, cancer heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes, and then it also includes anyone that’s living in close quarters so the homeless in shelters, people who are in jail or prison,” said Dr. Arin Piramzadian, Chief Medical Officer at StarMed HealthCare

North Carolina has more than 887,000 COVID cases and over three million vaccine doses have been given.

“Tomorrow we’re going to be giving 523 first doses at Bojangles [Coliseum] and then 530 second doses, so close to 1,100 people are going to be getting vaccinated tomorrow,” Dr. Piramzadian said.

Younger, healthier folks can expect more side effects because of their faster immune system than older people with weakened immune systems.

“We want those side effects. We want those immune systems to get as angry as possible,” said Dr. Piramzadian. “We want them to, even though it feels terrible, the fever, the body aches, the joint pain cause that means your immune system is starting to fight it.”

But he says you don’t have to worry about the side effects for long.

“But the amazing thing about this is, it comes on all of a sudden and then it goes away all of a sudden. So, it’s not like a regular illness where you gradually get sick and then gradually get better.”

Dr. Piramzadian says the last thing you want is for all these facilities that have vaccines to fight over the same small population. Now that more people can get vaccinated, there should be no doses going to waste anywhere.

Star Med has a waitlist totaling 6000 people, so whenever there are doses available anywhere, they’ll send out a text message to folks.