‘Gross overspending’ leads to NCDOT running out of money for Mooresville construction project

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The North Carolina Department of Transportation has confirmed that it has run out of money for a major road-widening project in Mooresville.

Drivers and businesses will have to wait three more years for the widening project on Hwy 150 to begin. The DOT says the project will be delayed until the year 2023.

Martin Crossing Shopping Center off Highway 150 in Mooresville is empty. Businesses are gone from the center. The sign on one of the business doors says the shopping center will be torn down to make way for the widening of Hwy 150.

That widening will not start until the year 2023. NCDOT blames a budget shortfall, in part due to a drop in revenue caused by COVID-19 along with project cost increases for the delay. Drivers say traffic is terrible and relief is needed right now.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

“For the population that is in Mooresville, we need way more lanes than just two so waiting two years to expand the roads is probably not a good idea,” neighbor Tessa Icard said.

The Hwy 150 widening was set to break ground this month, according to State Senator Vickie Sawyer.

“I think the delays are the frustrating part because you brace yourself for what’s coming and you understand why it’s happening but then when it continues to be delayed, it just feels like the same old burdens,” said Denver resident Yolanda Jones.

Parts of the highway will go from two to four lanes and others will be widened to six lanes. The project will be broken up into sections and will eventually stretch from Highway 21 in Mooresville to the Hwy 16 bypass in Denver.

Senator Sawyer blamed the delay on NCDOT’s “gross overspending habits.” FOX 46 asked NCODT for a direct response to that, but they did not offer one.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE