Grocery prices are going up, here’s how you can save money

As the coronavirus pandemic presses on, the food industry is being hit hard, meaning price increases when you’re checking out.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs increased the most, rising 4.3 percent as the index for eggs increased 16.1 percent. The index for cereals and bakery products rose 2.9 percent in April,– its largest monthly increase ever.

There are a few ways to help ease the burden when your feeding the family though.

The Flipp app allows you to select the stores you shop, then enter your shopping list. It will then give you an estimate of how much money you can save per week and how.

With options for coupons and other deals, you can find ways to save money at the locations most convenient for you.

There are other shopping apps you can look to as well. Some of these include: