Grieving family pleads for answers after 14-year-old shot outside of northwest Charlotte arcade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A heartbroken family is trying to heal after losing a young life to gun violence in west Charlotte.

FOX 46 spoke with the family of 14-year-old Terreon Geter, who was gunned down Tuesday afternoon outside of an arcade on Beatties Ford Road.

Geter’s family is still in shock over his death, but tonight, they’re talking to us about the young man he was.

CMPD still has not made any arrests yet in the investigation. The family is seeking justice, but they’re also left wondering why the 14-year-old was killed in the first place.

“He was my world. He was my mom’s world. He was he most caring person in the world,” Rotisha Geter, one of Terreon’s sisters.

For Terreon’s family, there is shock and sadness and a real sense of loss.

“I just wish I could have my brother back. I would do anything to have my brother back,” Tia Geter, Terreon’s other sister.

Tia and Rotisha spoke with FOX 46 about their brother, so young, just 14-years old and so loved.

“He was on his way to high school. He was going to be a freshman,” Rotisha said.

What happened to Terreon is something CMPD is still trying to figure out. Police say he was shot and killed following a fight Tuesday afternoon, outside the busy arcade on Beatties Ford Road.

His death comes on top of a series of deadly shootings in the same area. Just a day before, there was one along Tuckaseegee Road and the mass shooting last week, also on Beatties Ford Road, that killed four and left numerous others injured.

Geter’s family says they never expected to be personally affected by the violence.

“My brother was loved, and I feel like these kids need to think before they act,” Tia said.

Many in the community, including Geter’s own family, believe action is necessary to curb the violence.

“So much needs to change,” Rotisha said.

But right now, they’re grieving the life that they say had so much potential and so much heart.

“He was the best uncle, little brother, cousin, son. He was the best all around. He loved us. He made sure he showed it, and said it, ‘I love you,” said Tia.

CMPD is still looking for people to come forward on this case and the family is also asking for the public’s help.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crimestoppers.

