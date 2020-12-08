Greg Olsen, wife Kara, talk about the HEARTest Yard pediatric heart center opening at Atrium

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Greg Olsen may no longer be a Carolina Panther but his presence is still being felt in the Queen City.

The tight end and his wife Kara opened HEARTest Yard Congenital Heart Center at Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital today. The Olsen’s say the new clinic was inspired by their own experience with their son, TJ.

“This has been a long time coming,” according to Greg Olsen.

Their medical journey with son TJ, who has a congenital heart defect, is what motivated Greg Olsen and wife Kara to make the treatment process easier and less overwhelming for other families.

“To now think that we played a role in bringing a 25,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art heart center to the campus of Levine’s Children’s Hospital is a really cool journey and one that Kara and I are really proud of,” says Olsen.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Dr. Joe Paolillo, interim division chief of pediatric cardiology at Atrium Health Levine Children’s and Sanger Heart and Vascular Institute, says with the new combined clinic providers come to patients, so patients don’t have to bounce around to different locations on campus.

“[Now we can] bring the services that those children need into the same space, so we’re talking about mental health professionals, nutritionists, neuropsychologists and speech therapy,” said Paolillo.

A ribbon cutting and virtual ceremony was held today to unveil the bigger and brighter, next-generation pediatric cardiovascular and congenital heart outpatient clinic.

For the Olsen’s, “our hearts go out to families like the Rankin’s who spoke at the event and the thousands of other families that we’ve met who have come through Levine’s Children’s Hospital and they stop us and they say, ‘we use the Heartest Yard Nursing program’.

Now, the HEARTest Yard Congenital Heart Center at Levine Children’s will build on their mission to provide first-class healthcare, so pediatric patients like 10-year-old Joleel Rankin can reach their fullest potential.

“I want to be a scientist when I grow up because I really like science,” Rankin said.

“To see the change that you can implement, it’s really special,” said Olsen.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE