Greensboro woman issues warning after contracting coronavirus twice

GREENSBORO, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A North Carolina woman who contracted coronavirus twice is warning others about the severity of COVID-19.

Anne Reese Terrell, of Greensboro, says she’s lucky her second infection around wasn’t as bad as the first time.

She was first diagnosed with the virus in late winter. She experienced a cough, fluid in her lungs and breathing problems.

Her family says her doctor treated her with various medications to try and get rid of those lung problems, but they didn’t seem to work.

Terrell eventually tested positive for the presence of antibodies. Her family assumed the antibodies would help protect her from the virus as she returned to East Carolina University several weeks ago, but she contracted COVID-19 for a second time.

“I do have a couple classes that are on campus and I think a couple of my close friends do too, so I think anyone of us could have picked it up on campus or at an apartment and just not have known, Terrell sad.

Terrell’s family worries about the long term impacts of having the virus twice. Her father believes down the road, she will probably end up noticing whether she develops asthma or another kind of lung condition.

Terrell hopes there is a vaccine available before the possibility of her contracting the virus for a third time.

