Greensboro police release new details after man shot, killed outside police department

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police released new details on Monday after a man was shot and killed outside of the police department last week.

Around 3:08 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, Christopher Moore, 41, walked onto the employee parking lot of the Greensboro Police Department.

After using an accelerant to set a marked patrol vehicle on fire, police say Moore attacked an officer who was walking inside the building.

Moore hit the officer multiple times in the face and head before putting his arms around the officer’s neck.

During the struggle, Moore tried to get control of the officer’s service weapon.

Two additional officers heard the attack and found Moore assaulting the officer. Ultimately, the officers were able to stop the deadly assault.

The officer who was attacked is recovering from his injuries.

Based on preliminary information, it appears Moore came onto police property with the intent of starting the fire and attacking police.