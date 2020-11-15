Greensboro police investigating in the 900 block of Omaha Street after person shot, killed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a person was shot and killed On Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 12:20 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of Omaha Street when they were told about a gun being fired.

One victim was found with apparent gunshot wounds.

CPR was performed, but the victim succumbed to the injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

The intersection of Omaha Street and Julian Street is currently closed while the investigation continues.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route in this area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.