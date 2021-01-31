Greensboro police begin homicide investigation after 15-year-old from Charlotte dies

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Greensboro police car (WGHP file photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police began a homicide investigation after a 15-year-old died on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Dytwan Zontae Gatling, of Charlotte, is identified as the victim.

Police initially began an aggravated assault investigation at 1:39 p.m. on the 1000 block of Fir Place.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral