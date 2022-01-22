Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens returns home to headline ‘Porgy and Bess’ at Tanger Center alongside ‘out of this world’ talent

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Grammy winner with a location connection is headlining a big show right here in her hometown.

Rhiannon Giddens is a Grammy-winning Greensboro native and she’s returning home to headline “Porgy and Bess” at the Tanger Center.

And she’s not even the only local talent taking the stage!

This production features some of the best opera singers in the country. Greensboro Opera tried to find as many performers with local connections as they could, and now they have an all-star cast that has performed at some of the most famous opera houses across the globe.

The show is nearly sold out!

Students from UNC’s School of Music are part of the production as well.

That just so happens to be Rhiannon Giddens Alma Mater too, and she says that it’s an honor to support both her school and her hometown.

“It’s really great, because there are some people who are coming back home to Greensboro. There’s people coming from New York, there’s people coming from kind of all walks of life,” Gidden said. “The talent is just out of sight.”

The Greensboro Opera is hopeful that this production of “Porgy and Bess” will introduce people to opera, and that seeing the local talent will inspire young people to pursue similar careers in the arts.

“Porgy and Bess” is at the Steven Tanger Center through Sunday.