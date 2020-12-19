Greensboro hospital workers share experience working on frontline of pandemic

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The medical world seemed to understand how awful COVID-19 was early on. What no one knew was that it would stick around this long.

“I thought we’d be completely back to normal. I thought we’d be preparing for a nice, lovely Christmas season, enjoying the holidays with our family and friends, and this would be a distant memory,” said Dr. Jeffrey McClung, a physician working at Cone Health’s dedicated COVID hospital on Green Valley Road in Greensboro.

Every time they seem to be getting things under control, cases spike again. And Cone Health very much expects another spike in early January.

“We have seen spikes after every holiday,” said Ann Councilman, the executive director of the facility on Green Valley Road.

That may be the natural run of things with the human instinct to be social and go about their business.

“Americans right now I think want to get back to their life, and that’s understandable. I think we all do,” said Marisa Cullen, a nurse at the COVID hospital.

But the healthcare professionals there are asking everyone to do what they can — the simple things like always wearing a mask and, to the degree you can, staying isolated.

“Keep your family close and treat everybody else like a stranger. That is the best advice I can give,” said Sue Palmer, a respiratory therapist.

See more in this first of five new reports on Cone Health’s dedicated COVID hospital in the Buckley Report.