Great white shark tagged off Canada found along Outer Banks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 17-foot great white shark that was tagged off Canada last month has made its way to North Carolina’s Outer Banks, an ocean research group said.

OCEARCH, which tagged the shark Oct. 2, posted data showing the 3,541-pound apex predator had popped up Sunday off Wilmington, then turned around and headed north to Buxton on Hatteras Island. Tagged sharks show up on satellite only after their dorsal fin breaches the water surface for more than a few seconds.

According to OCEARCH, the shark has spent the past two days off Avon, and its latest satellite signal was at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday.

17ft 3,541 lb mature female #whiteshark Nukumi is off the coast of N. Carolina near #OBX making her southern migration like we’ve seen many other of the #greatwhitesharks on the #OCEARCH #sharktracker do. #FactsOverFear pic.twitter.com/pzd4fBncj8 — OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) November 18, 2020

Nukumi, named by OCEARCH, counts as the largest of seven white sharks currently tracking off North Carolina’s coast, including one that is 14 feet long and weighs 2,300 pounds.

She is considered unique among the more than 60 sharks being tracked in the Northwest Atlantic because she is the biggest and likely, estimated to be more than 50 years old, the oldest.

