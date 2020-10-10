Graham, Harrison debate turns into forum after COVID-19 test controversy

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In South Carolina, what was supposed to be a debate, instead turned into a forum at the last minute, over one candidate’s COVID-19 concerns, and it all started with a tweet.

Democrat Jaime Harrison wanted the moderators and his republican challenger, Senator Lindsey Graham, to get a COVID test before the debate.

Graham refused, saying a doctor cleared him, but the format was changed to a forum and Graham saying ‘no’ was a topic both had to tackle.

Getting back to the COVID test issue, which is part of the reason that the format was changed to a forum, Graham said it was political, and that Harrison simply doesn’t want to debate him.

Harrison says the test would have been an example of leadership and health being above politics.

“Listen, just this last week, Senator Graham was in a room with two people who tested positive for the coronavirus,” challenger Jaime Harrison said during Friday night’s debate.

Graham responded during the debate, saying it was an unnecessary step to take that no one else was being required to do.

“If you’re a waitress, are you going to require, of your employer, that everyone coming into your restaurant be tested?” Graham said.

That set the background for what wound up being a forum that saw little fireworks, but diverging opinions on a lot of subjects. The big one right now being the coronavirus and the potential of requiring a vaccine for it.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Graham said schools in South Carolina should have the right to decide if kids will need a COVID-19 vaccine in coming years, and Harrison said it’s something that should seriously be considered, like the flu shot is.

Harrison supported a national mask mandate while Graham did not.

COVID was not the exclusive issue, but it was in the background on questions of additional relief, both are for it, though both have differing opinions on the Affordable Care Act.

Another topic of note was addressing police brutality.

Both candidates want reform, but both have different ways of going about doing it.

“There are some bad apples in the system that need to be rooted out,” Harrison said.

“Count me in for reforming the police. Tim Scott had a plan that was blocked by Democrats. The Nancy Pelosi plan would cripple the police,” said Graham.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE